2024 Paris Olympics: repechage round

Athletes to enter all individual track events from 200 meters to 1,500 meters will have at least two races at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the World Athletics has announced.

A repechage round will be introduced at the Olympics in two years to all individual track events from 200m to 1,500m in distance, including the hurdles events.

In the new repechage format, athletes who do not qualify by place in round one heats will have a second chance to qualify for the semifinals by participating in repechage heats.

This will replace the former system of athletes advancing through the fastest times (q) in addition to top placings in the first-round heats (Q).

These events will now have four rounds – round one, repechage round, semifinals and the final, with schedules varying according to the specific nature of the event.

The new format means that every athlete competing in the events with a repechage round will have at least two races at the Olympic Games.

As the 100m already has preliminary heats, before round one, the repechage will not be introduced in this event. ■