Baerbock hails Black Sea grain export deal

Visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the Black Sea grain export deal recently signed in Istanbul to transfer Ukrainian grain to global markets, according to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

“Turkey has accomplished a big achievement,” Baerbock praised at a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

She said that “you have managed to give a glimmer of hope to the people that are facing hunger. You have our respect for that.”

Baerbock’s Mediterranean region visit, which included Greece and Turkey, sought to increase cooperation and dialogue in the region, which is facing increased tensions due to the global refugee crisis and border disputes.

The situation in Ukraine and Syria, NATO issues, and the refugee crisis were amongst the topics discussed by the foreign ministers, according to the report.

Despite having certain disputes, Germany and Turkey have a long tradition of close cooperation. The bilateral trade volume stood at 41.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, it said. ■