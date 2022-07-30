Energy price crisis requires European solution: Greek PM

The current energy price crisis is a European problem that requires a European solution, said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday when meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The two parties held talks on bilateral, regional and international issues including energy and migration.

Mitsotakis also presented the initiatives undertaken by the Greek government in order to turn Greece into a gateway for the transfer of energy to the EU.

Regarding migration, Mitsotakis emphasized that Greek borders are guarded in line with international law, and human rights are respected.

Meanwhile, Baerbock said it is crucial that the European Union should ensure that human rights are guaranteed at borders, acknowledging Greece’s contribution in offering shelter to thousands of migrants. ■