Finland ranks first in the European Union’s (EU) digital performance comparison, according to a press release issued by the Finnish government.

The maximum score in the European Commission’s annual Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) comparison is 100, and Finland’s score is 69.6 this year. The EU average is 52.3. Finland finished ahead of Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The DESI has monitored the digital performance of the EU member states since 2014. Finland has topped the list for several years, ranking first in 2019 and 2020 and second in 2021.

Finland’s continued success proves that “work towards digitalization is being done effectively across administrative boundaries and that technology and information are being harnessed to create a sustainable future for everyone,” the government press release said.

Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero commented in the release that Finland’s “success so far has only laid the foundation for work to come” and that “Finland needs to systematically continue our ambitious digital and technology policy.”

The DESI monitors the digitalization of the EU countries in connectivity, human capital (including digital skills), integration of digital technology and digital public services.

According to the DESI, Finland is a leader in 5G commercial service provision. However, the report also noted that the coverage of very high-capacity networks in rural areas remains a challenge for the country.

The Finnish government’s new project, to be launched later this year, will support the construction of high-speed fixed broadband networks in areas where commercial offerings are unlikely to be available in the next few years, the release said. ■