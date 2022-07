Uganda’s inflation rate for the year ending July has risen to 7.9 percent from 6.8 percent in the year ending June 2022, the country’s statistics agency said Friday.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics attributed the increase to rising food crop prices and transport fare.

During the period, the energy fuel and utilities inflation increased to 17.2 percent, up from 14.2 percent, owing to a hike in the liquid energy fuels inflation. ■