Underwater park offers glimpse of life in ancient Cypriot city

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in rocket artillery with the German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), according to statements from the two companies issued on Friday.

As part of the MoU, Elbit will provide an advanced portfolio of Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) capabilities, the Israeli company said.

This includes practice ammunition, long-range rockets, and more, Elbit said, adding that the cooperation will address the growing European interest in MLRS capabilities.

KMW is a leading manufacturer of heavily armored wheeled and tracked vehicles. Armed forces of more than 50 countries rely on the deployment systems of KMW, according to the German company.

Elbit Systems, founded in 1966 and located in the northern city of Haifa, operates in areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, intelligence surveillance and more. ■