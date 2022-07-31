Death toll of Iranian floods rises to 69

Flash floods caused by heavy rains that have lasted over a week have killed at least 69 and wounded 39 across Iran, while 45 others remain missing, a disaster management official said Sunday.

Six of the deceased, three of the wounded and three of the missing are Iraqi nationals, Nejad Jahani, deputy head of the National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO), told semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Search, rescue and aid operations are underway in 661 regions in 24 provinces, with a focus on Firuzkuh County of Tehran Province where roads blocked by the flooding have been reopened, said Pir-Hossein Koulivand, president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The casualties are likely to increase as the rescue work continues, said Jahani.

The floods have caused an estimated 28.12 million U.S. dollars in damage in 18 counties in Isfahan Province, affecting 4,000 hectares of farmlands, 50 hectares of gardens, 30 animal husbandry units, and 10 fish farming units, said Director-General of Isfahan’s Disaster Management Organization Mansour Shishehforoush.

He noted that heavy rainfalls in the province have also damaged 98 km of roads and 61 buildings and bridges.

Heavy rains in Iran are expected to continue until Monday. ■