India celebrates first medal at Commonwealth Games

India on Saturday celebrated its first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after weightlifter Sanket Sargar took the silver in the men’s 55-kg category.

Sargar lifted 248 kgs (113 kg in snatch, 135 kg in clean and jerk), before injuring his right elbow on his final attempt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sargar on his feat. “Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” tweeted the PM.

The country’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the weightlifter in a tweet, “Sanket Sargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022. Missed the Gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you. Congratulations Sanket!” ■