Moroccan King Mohammed VI has granted a pardon to 1,769 prisoners on the occasion of Throne Day, the official news agency MAP reported Saturday.

The 1,769 people, some in prison and others on bail, were pardoned to mark the 23rd anniversary of the king’s ascension to the throne on Saturday, MAP reported.

King Mohammed VI will deliver a speech to the nation on Saturday evening, while all activities, festivities and ceremonies will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MAP said. ■