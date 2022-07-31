Over 7,000 Tunisian migrants reach Italian coasts illegally in 7 months: media

A total of 7,170 Tunisian migrants managed to reach the Italian coasts illegally in the first seven months of 2022, private radio station Mosaique FM reported Sunday.

“Tunisian migrants represent the largest number among all registered nationalities who arrived in Italy illegally,” said Mosaique FM, quoting figures from the Italian Ministry of the Interior.

The number of migrants attempting to reach Italy from Tunisian coasts usually increases in summer because of good weather conditions.

Thousands of migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean illegally from Tunisia annually as the North African country is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. ■