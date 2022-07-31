Road accidents kill 4, injure 11 in Afghanistan

Four people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in two road accidents in war-torn Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

In the first crash, which took place at 6:30 a.m. local time in Norak area outside Qalat, the provincial capital of the southern Zabul province, four were killed, including women and children, and another child was injured, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly mishap, the spokesman said that a truck collided with a car and the truck driver escaped from the crash site.

In a similar accident which took place at 9:00 a.m. local time in Sang-e-Sorakh area of the northern Baghlan province, a car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction, leaving 10 travelers injured, some in critical condition, traffic police official Qari Nazir Abidi said.

Reckless driving and congested roads often lead to deadly traffic accidents in the impoverished country. ■