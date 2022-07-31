Singapore reports 6,558 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 6,558 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,708,950.

Of the new cases, 586 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,972 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 554 were local transmissions and 32 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,743 local transmissions and 229 imported cases.

A total of 689 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units.

Three new deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,497, the ministry said. ■