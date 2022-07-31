UN aviation body ranks Kenya second best in airport security in Africa

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has ranked Kenya the second best in the continent in terms of airport security, the country’s civil aviation authority announced on Saturday.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said in a statement released in the Kenyan capital Nairobi that the country attained the highest regional sustainability indicator in aviation security following an audit in May by ICAO, a United Nations specialized aviation body with 93 members.

ICAO handed Kenya a score of 91.7 percent, up from 88 percent in 2015 on the implementation of critical elements of an aviation system, the highest ever recorded in East and Central Africa. The score put Kenya second after South Africa.

The agency inspected Kenya’s two main airports, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, and Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

“This is a historic feat for Kenya as she has managed to accomplish the target set by ICAO in the current Global Aviation Security Plan that desired all of the states to attain an effective implementation of above 90 percent by 2030,” said KCAA.

The objective of a security audit is to assure the safety of passengers, crew, ground personnel, and the public at airports. ■