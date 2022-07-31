WHO-Cambodia official urges people to get booster doses as more COVID-19 cases detected

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan on Sunday called on people to get their booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the number of daily cases has seen an uptick.

Thirty-six new cases were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Sunday, lifting the national case tally to 136,789, with 133,517 recoveries and 3,056 deaths, the health ministry said, adding that no new deaths have been reported since April.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases recently in Cambodia,” Li wrote on social media. “Your health is precious. Get vaccinated with all doses recommended to you.”

She said COVID-19 vaccination remains one of the most effective tools to prevent severe diseases, protect the health care system and ensure business recovery.

“Together, we protect the health care system and ensure a sustainable and successful reopening in Cambodia,” she said.

Propelled by its high vaccination rates, the Southeast Asian nation has resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to travelers without quarantine since November last year.

According to the health ministry, 94.5 percent of Cambodia’s 16 million population have so far received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 90 percent have taken two basic shots, 61 percent have got a third dose, 22 percent have obtained a fourth dose, and 3 percent have received a fifth dose.

China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines have been widely used in the kingdom’s immunization program. ■