Afghanistan receives 40 mln USD in cash humanitarian aid

Afghanistan received a fresh batch of 40 million U.S. dollars in cash humanitarian aid and deposited to one of the country’s commercial banks, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

“As part of a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, 40 million U.S. dollars in cash arrived in Kabul yesterday (July 31) and was transferred to the Afghanistan International Bank,” Da Afghanistan Bank (DBA) said.

While thanking the international community for sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the DBA said that the cash aid would be spent transparently.

The last tranche of cash provided to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid was 32 million U.S. dollars, which helped the war-torn country increase foreign exchange reserves to prevent a possible economic collapse. ■