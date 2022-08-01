British teen signs with Cyprus Division 1 side, Apollon FC

St John’s School student Oliver Robinson is on the verge of fulfilling his childhood dream after signing his first professional football contract with Cyprus Division 1 side, Apollon FC.

The 17-year-old, who is based in Cyprus with his Akrotiri Primary School teacher parents, has been with the current Division 1 champions since 2019, playing for the Under-19s last year.

The avid Arsenal fan from Cornwall has always loved the game but he confessed at being a little shocked when the first team coach approached him at the end of last season to say they wanted him to sign a professional contract.

He said: “I have played the game since I was very young, but I always looked at other players and thought they were better.

“When the coach told me last season that they wanted to sign me, I was absolutely over the moon as I never really thought it would happen.”

And now with pre-season firmly underway, Ollie, who admits to admiring former Arsenal great, Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott and current star Bukayo Saka, has his sights firmly on making his professional debut and maybe one day wearing the famous read of his beloved Gooners.

“That’s the plan,” the left-sided player said. “I know I have to keep training hard and playing well to get into the first team and of course, playing for Arsenal is an ambitious dream, but I will keep working to make it happen.”