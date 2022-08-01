Czech economy grows by 3.6 pct year-on-year in Q2

The Czech Republic saw its gross domestic product (GDP) rise by 3.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, according to a preliminary estimate published by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) .

Final consumption expenditure and gross capital formation were contributing factors to the year-on-year jump in GDP, while a drop in foreign demand was a drag on the economy.

The trade, transport, accommodation and hospitality sectors saw the most year-on-year growth, the CSU said in a statement.

“On the expenditure side, only domestic demand contributed to quarter-on-quarter GDP growth. The slight growth of gross added value was supported by the group of services, on the contrary, industry and construction stagnated,” said Vladimir Kermiet, director of the National Accounts Department of the CSU.

Employment also grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in the quarter.

“Despite today’s slightly more favorable number, the uncertainty for further development remains extremely high,” Czech Banking Association analyst Jakub Seidler told the Czech News Agency.

Seidler added that it is assumed that a mild recession will arrive by the second half of the year despite modest gains in GDP during the first half.

The Czech economy grew by 4.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. ■