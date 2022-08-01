Fuel truck explosion in S. Libya kills 6, injures 70

At least six people were killed and 70 others injured in a fuel truck explosion in the southern Libyan city of Sebha, the Libyan Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Helicopters have been dispatched to the scene to transfer the injured, some of whom are in critical conditions, to hospitals in Tripoli, the ministry said in a statement, adding it has asked a Tunisian surgical team to come to the aid of medical staff in Tripoli.

The explosion occurred earlier on Monday morning when people rushed to gather leaking fuel from an overturned fuel truck, according to local media reports.

The ministry noted the situation is under control at the moment. ■