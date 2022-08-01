Lifetime of German nuclear plants should not be extended without checks:study

The operation of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants should not be extended due to unresolved safety issues, according to a study published by Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND).

These plants have not had a comprehensive safety check for 13 years, study author Oda Becker has warned. Safety reviews should take place at least every 10 years, but the last one was conducted in 2009 and based on requirements from the 1980s.

In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel significantly sped up the country’s phase-out of nuclear energy. The last three nuclear plants are scheduled to go off-grid by the end of 2022 at the latest. But due to the acute risk of gas shortages this winter, the German government is considering the continued operation of these nuclear plants beyond 2022.

“It is inconceivable how the nuclear supervisory authority could approve lifetime extensions on this basis without comprehensive safety reviews. According to the current state of science and technology, safe operation of the reactors is not guaranteed,” said Becker. ■