Malta ranks 1st in Europe in egovernment services

Malta’s public sector has been certified first in Europe in terms of egovernment services, the Maltese government has announced.

In a statement issued by the principal permanent secretary within the prime minister’s office on Friday, it transpired that Malta obtained the first place in the “eGovernment Benchmark Reports 2022” released by the European Commission.

The report analyses online government services of 35 European countries.

Malta obtained an average score of 96 percent, followed by Estonia (90 percent) and Luxembourg (87 percent).

The Maltese public sector, consisting of government ministries and departments, ranked first after coming first in all the criteria of this exercise, the statement said. Malta’s score was 28 percent higher than the average.

The head of the Maltese Public Service, Tony Sultana, said this result certifies the high level of the public services rendered in Malta.

He added that such a result would not have been possible without the dedication of the public officers, and the investments made and still to be made so that the Public Service remains at the forefront, with the best digital tools and talent at hand.

The European Union (EU) undertakes the benchmark annually to determine how effectively the public administrations offer their services using modern digital tools and channels. The exercise evaluates the provision and delivery of egovernment services in 35 countries across Europe. These are the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey. ■