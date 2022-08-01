Real Madrid striker Mayoral moves to Getafe

Real Madrid have sold striker Borja Mayoral to neighboring Getafe for 10 million euros, ending a 15-year relationship Mayoral had with the club he joined as a 10-year-old.

He is the third player to leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this summer, following Take Kubo, who has joined Real Sociedad and Luka Jovic, who moved to Fiorentina on a free transfer.

“Our club thanks him for his work and dedication during the time he has been at Real Madrid,” reads the statement on the Real Madrid website.

A product of the Real Madrid youth system, Mayoral was never able to command a regular first team place at the club since his debut in 2015. He had been on loans to Wolfsburg, Levante, Roma and Getafe, where he scored six times in 18 appearances in the second half of last season.

He will sign a five-year deal with Getafe, finally getting the stability that has so far evaded him in his career, while Real Madrid will likely use the money from his sale to help buy a back-up striker for Karim Benzema.

Espanyol’s Spain international, Raul de Tomas (another Real Madrid youth team product) is currently thought to be one of the players the club are interested in. ■