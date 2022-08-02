Bangladesh braces for spike in dengue cases, 9 deaths in July

More than 1,500 cases of dengue have been reported in July in Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of nine people in the last month, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.

In July, 1,571 more dengue cases were recorded after 737 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in June, according to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The official records showed 87 fresh dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours until 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,747 this year.

“While nine deaths were reported in July, there was one death in June,” the DGHS said.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation for mosquito-borne diseases.

The country, with a population of about 165 million, is especially vulnerable to the virus because of insufficient biosecurity and deficient disease surveillance. ■