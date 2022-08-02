Botswana removes outdoor face mask mandate

As the number of reported cases of COVID-19 has decreased in recent months, the government of Botswana announced on Tuesday that wearing face masks outdoor will no longer be required.

Having reviewed the disease burden in the country and most importantly, the high numbers of people vaccinated against the global pandemic, Botswana has decided to relax some protocols in order to allow for more increased economic activity, Christopher Nyanga, Botswana’s Ministry of Health spokesperson said in a statement.

“Effective today, wearing of masks in outdoor areas will no longer be mandatory,” Nyanga said.

He also stated that social distancing protocols in schools will now be optional. Those who test positive will no longer need to be isolated unless the physician or medical doctor orders it.

Botswana has so far reported 325,470 COVID-19 cases with 2,770 deaths. ■