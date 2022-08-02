Death toll from Iran’s floods rises to 76

The death toll from recent flash floods in different parts of Iran reached 76, said a senior disaster management official on Tuesday.

Mohammad-Hassan Nami, president of Iran’s National Disaster Management Organization, told the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) that 16 people were still missing, adding that the rescue work and search would continue until they are found.

Mehdi Valipour, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), told ISNA that since July 23 when the heavy monsoon rainfalls caused flash floods in different areas, 6,500 rescue workers of 1,500 operational teams have been incessantly providing assistance to the people in the flooded regions in 25 provinces.

He said that the floods affected 167 counties, 130 cities, 1,386 villages and 153 roads, adding that his organization provided assistance to 61,127 people in this period.

Valipour said that the IRCS has also accommodated 8,585 displaced people and transferred another 3,018 to safe places. ■