Firefighter killed in Croatia’s wildfire

A firefighter was killed on Sunday while putting out flames from a wildfire near the southern Croatian city of Dubrovnik, the Croatian firefighting association said in a press release on Monday.

Authorities are investigating the death of Goran Komlenac and will publish the result of the investigation, said the press release on the association’s website.

Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic all expressed their condolences on the death of Komlenac on Monday, it said.

According to local media reports, more than 100 firefighters and 26 fire engines are still at work on Monday to extinguish the fire that broke out around midday Sunday in the Dubrovnik village of Orasac.

Heatwaves and drought have been blamed for several wildfires across Croatia this summer. ■