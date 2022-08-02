Indonesian finance minister expects Q2 growth above 5 pct

Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday that the country’s second-quarter economic growth will be above 5 percent.

In the first quarter, the country’s GDP rose 5.01 percent year-on-year.

Indrawati noted that electricity consumption grew strongly in the second quarter, with the Consumer Confidence Index increasing from 111 in March to a level of 128.2, indicating that the public is optimistic about the prospects for economic recovery.

Meanwhile, investment expanded significantly and is expected to grow much higher since the first quarter, the minister said.

Exports, which could grow up to 40 percent in July, are also having a strong positive impact on economic growth, she added.