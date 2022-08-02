Israel detects mosquitoes infected with deadly West Nile virus

Israel has detected mosquitoes infected with the deadly West Nile virus at its southernmost border crossing with Jordan, Israel’s health and environmental protection ministries said on Tuesday.

Following the detection at the Israeli terminal at the crossing, the Environment Protection Ministry demanded the Municipality of Eilat, the nearby Red Sea resort city, to carry out monitoring, and if necessary immediate exterminations as well, the ministries said in a joint statement.

Infected mosquitoes were also detected in the Arava Valley, which stretches from the Dead Sea to Eilat in southeastern Israel, it added.

Since the beginning of this year, one person has died from the virus in Israel, and another is currently hospitalized in serious condition, according to the health ministry.

West Nile virus, which can be fatal, is transferred to humans through both the Culex and the Asian tiger mosquitoes.

Most people exposed to the virus do not develop symptoms or suffer from flu-like symptoms such as headaches, fever, and muscle aches. However, a minority of the exposed can develop an infection in the brain, which can lead to paralysis, brain damage, and even death. ■