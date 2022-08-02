Kuwait announces formation of new cabinet

Kuwait on Monday announced the formation of a 12-member cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Talal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed as deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and acting interior minister, said Kuwait Center for Government Communication, citing a Kuwaiti Amiri decree.

Muhammad Al-Faris was appointed as deputy premier, minister of oil, and minister of state for cabinet affairs, Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed as minister of finance and minister of economic affairs and investment, and Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah as minister of foreign affairs.

In May, the Kuwaiti emir approved the resignation of then Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his cabinet, in which Ahmad served as first deputy prime minister and minister of interior. ■