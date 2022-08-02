Lewandowski always “be thankful to Bayern”

In Tuesday’s interview for Sky Sports, FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski thanked Bayern Munich for “eight wonderful years.”

The Poland’s captain has joined Camp Nou for a fee reported to be around 45 million euros. The forward has already participated in Barcelona’s tour in the United States. After three games, the 33-year-old still waits for his first goal in Barcelona’s shirt.

On Tuesday, the Pole arrived at Bayern training center to say goodbye to the former club. Lewandowski talked to the club authorities and the players.

“I’m a little sad but now I can go forward. I will always be thankful to Bayern. Not only for the trophies which I won in Munich, but also for the emotions. For me the feelings are the most important,” Lewandowski claimed in the interview for Sky Sports.

It is believed that the player stays in conflict with Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“Everything is OK. I met all the Bayern people, and I thanked them for everything. The last week was complicated for all, but I won’t forget my eight wonderful years in Munich,” the striker added.

“I would also like to say thank you to Bayern fans who always supported me. They will be in my heart forever. Together we experienced something special,” he concluded.

On Sunday, Lewandowski will probably make his debut at Camp Nou. The team coached by Xavi Hernandez will play against Pumas UNAM from Mexico for the Gamper Trophy. ■