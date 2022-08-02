Luis Suarez set for Nacional debut

Luis Suarez could make his first appearance for Club Nacional in more than 16 years when the Uruguayan club faces Brazil’s Atletico Goianiense in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Suarez, who rejoined his former side as a free agent last week, trained with his new teammates for the first time on Monday and has made himself available for the first-leg fixture in Montevideo, according to Uruguayan media reports.

Neither Suarez nor Nacional manager Pablo Repetto have commented on the reports, but the veteran No. 9 is expected to be named on the bench for the fixture at El Gran Parque Central.

Suarez has not played competitively since May 22, when he was introduced as a late substitute for Atletico Madrid in their 2-1 away win over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The 35-year-old, who will be tied to Nacional until the end of the year, made just four first-team appearances for the Montevideo outfit before earning a move to Dutch club Groningen in 2006.

He subsequently had prolific spells at Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona before joining Atletico Madrid in 2020. ■