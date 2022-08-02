Myanmar towns record hottest July days in nearly 70 years

Three towns in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar have experienced the hottest July days in nearly 70 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Monday.

Sittwe, the capital of western Myanmar’s Rakhine State, logged its highest temperature for a July day in 75 years on July 29, reaching a record-breaking temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, the weather bureau said.

Mawlamyine, the capital of southern Myanmar’s Mon State, registered its hottest day for July in 70 years on July 27, reaching a record-breaking temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Hmawbi, a town located northwest of the former capital Yangon, saw the hottest July day in 69 years on July 27, reaching a record-breaking temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, official figures showed.

Some other towns in the country also experienced record-breaking heatwaves for July in decades, the weather bureau said.

“It is the effect of global warming, and most of the extreme weather events occur because of rising temperature,” Hla Tun, director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua on Monday.

So far, the heat wave has not caused serious drought or wildfires in Myanmar, but local media reported inadequate rainfall in some rice farms in Rakhine and strange flooding in Pyin Oo Lwin in recent days. ■