Philippines logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

The Philippines reported 2,646 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,782,822.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases slightly dropped to 32,099, and 12 additional patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 60,749.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference that the country remains “low risk” and Metro Manila at “moderate risk.”

Despite the continuous case increase, Vergeire said more than half of the country’s hospital admissions remain asymptomatic and mild.

Vergeire also confirmed the detection of more Omicron subvariants in the country, including the emerging BA.2.75 spread. ■