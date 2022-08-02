Spanish driver Fernando Alonso to drive for Aston Martin

Veteran Spanish driver Fernando Alonso will drive for Aston Martin Formula 1 team in the 2023 season after signing an agreement to replace Sebastian Vettel.

The 41-year-old twice world champion, who currently drives for Alpine, has signed a “multi-year deal” in what Aston Martin call a “a clear statement of intent.”

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” said Alonso, who will partner Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.”

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.”

“No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me,” said the Spaniard. ■