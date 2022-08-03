Egypt, Greece hold joint naval drill in Mediterranean Sea

Egypt and Greece have held a joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the Egyptian Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

“Under the framework of armed forces leadership plan to promote the level of training and exchange of expertise with the other armies, the two countries’ forces have carried out naval training in the northern fleet zone (of Egypt),” the statement said.

Egypt’s “al-Moaz” corvette and Greece’s “HS Ikaria” landing ship participated in the drill, it noted.

The training allowed the two navies to exchange experiences and learn from each other’s capabilities to achieve common interests, thus maintaining maritime security and stability in the region, the statement added.

The military activities covered various training programs, including protection of a vital target in the sea against potential threats, and destroying marine mines, it added.

Egypt regularly holds joint military exercises with other countries to boost military collaboration and exchange military expertise.

In November last year, Greece, Egypt, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates held a joint air and maritime exercise in Greece. ■