Factory explosion injures 8 in SW France

At least eight people were injured in a factory explosion in southwest France Wednesday afternoon, local media reported.

Explosions were heard at around 2 p.m. Wednesday from the factory which produces explosives in Bergerac, a commune of the southwestern Dordogne department.

Local police have identified at least eight victims, one of whom was seriously injured and the others suffered slight injuries.

The Dordogne department said on the social media that a fire broke out after the explosion and emergency services were at work. ■