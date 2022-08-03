Indonesia temporarily unblocks Yahoo, PayPal, Dota after public outcry

The Indonesian authorities have temporarily unblocked search engine Yahoo, payment firm PayPal, and gaming platforms Steam, Dota and Counter-Strike, following public protests, an official said Tuesday.

Previously, the digital platforms were blocked by the country’s Communications and Information Ministry as they failed to comply with the regulation regarding licensing registration. Prior to the blocking, the ministry had given a warning.

“The access to them (the five platforms) has been normalized since today. The unblocking will last for five days ahead,” the ministry’s Director General for Informatics Application, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, said in a statement.

Under the regulation, the Indonesian government will have the power to compel platforms to disclose data of specific users and take down unlawful content.

The blocking has sparked protests from the public. ■