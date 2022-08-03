Isolation rooms set up in India’s Delhi to fight monkeypox

The government of Delhi in India has announced the setting up of 70 isolation rooms at six hospitals to fight monkeypox, officials said on Tuesday.

An official statement issued by the Delhi government said that the healthcare of residents was a “top priority” of the government.

“Isolation rooms have been set up in three government and three private hospitals,” Deputy Chief Minister of the Delhi government Manish Sisodia said in the statement.

So far, eight monkeypox cases, including one death, have been reported in the country, with five reported from Kerala and the rest three from Delhi.

The five people who tested positive in Kerala had returned from overseas, mostly from the United Arab Emirates, while the three cases found in Delhi had no recent international travel history.

The country’s first case, reported from Kerala on July 14, had recovered and was discharged from the hospital several days ago. ■