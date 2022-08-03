Jordan welcomes renewal of truce in Yemen

Jordan welcomed the renewal of a truce in Yemen for another two months, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haitham Abou Al-Foul said Jordan repeatedly calls for supporting steps to end the crisis in Yemen through a political solution based on all agreed-upon references and initiatives.

Such a political solution, he said, should lead to the unity and the territorial integrity of Yemen and ensure ending the suffering of all Yemenis.

Jordan highly values the efforts exerted by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and will continue to support the UN mission on Yemen, he added.

Grundberg on Tuesday announced a two-month renewal of the truce in Yemen from Aug. 2 to Oct. 2. ■