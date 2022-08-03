Kuwait dissolves parliament

Kuwait officially dissolved parliament in an Amiri decree issued on Tuesday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The parliament was dissolved in order to correct the political scene where there were differences, conflicts, and preferences for personal interests that threaten national unity, said Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in his decree.

The crown prince, who took over most of the ruling emir’s duties, announced in June to constitutionally dissolve the parliament, calling for an early general election.

The decision was made upon an Amiri Decree dated on November 15, 2021, delegating the crown prince some constitutional powers. ■