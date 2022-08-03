Lebanese president calls for increasing cultural cooperation in Arab region

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday called for increased cultural cooperation in the Arab world at a time when cultural work was heavily impacted by wars, conflicts and social crises.

“We need to enhance the role of culture and education in societies amid the current severe crises,” Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency.

Aoun’s remarks came during his meeting with Mohamed Ould Amar, director-general of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), who discussed the role of the organization in supporting Lebanon during its crisis by holding various meetings and offering ALECSO’s expertise in education and science.

Ould Amar added that preparations are underway to celebrate the city of Tripoli as the capital of Arab culture, in cooperation with the Lebanese National Committee, in the year 2024.

ALECSO is a Tunis-based specialized institution working under the umbrella of the Arab League, with the objective of developing and coordinating activities related to education, culture and sciences in the Arab World. ■