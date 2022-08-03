Lebanon receives medical aid from Turkey

Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Tuesday received 90 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines donated by Turkey, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

“We hope that this medical aid helps in supporting our Lebanese brothers during this time of crisis,” said Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Baris Ulusoy at the donation ceremony.

Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad said the donation will play a major role in supporting Lebanon’s hospital sector, allowing it to provide services for more Lebanese patients in light of the current financial crisis.

Abiad said the medicines will be distributed for free to primary care centers that support patients who are unable to buy them from pharmacies given the steep increase in medicine prices.

Lebanon has been mired in a financial crisis that has reduced its citizens’ purchasing power as result of the currency collapse. ■