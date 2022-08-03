Lithuania confirms first case of monkeypox

Lithuania has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the country’s ministry of health said on Wednesday.

It said the patient, a man in his 40s, is a Lifhuanian citizen who has recently returned from another European country. His case was confirmed at the national public health care laboratory.

Galina Zagrebneviene, a chief specialist at the ministry’s public health department, told local media the patient’s condition is “stable” and he should have been discharged from hospital for further treatment at home.

Five people have been identified as his close contacts and preventive measures have been taken accordingly, according to Rasa Liausediene, an adviser to the infectious disease management unit of the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

The health ministry reported in July that Lithuania had ordered approximately 1,400 monkeypox vaccine doses. Jabs would be administered to close contacts after a high-risk exposure and there would be no possibility for a preventive vaccination.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since the beginning of May, more than 23,000 cases have been identified outside of Africa. On July 23, the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. ■