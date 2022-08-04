1 killed, 3 injured in Los Angeles shooting

One person was killed and three others injured on Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Los Angeles in the U.S. state of California, police said.

Patrol officers responded to a radio call for a traffic collision at about 2:25 p.m. (2125 GMT) in Panorama City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims with apparent gunshot wounds, the local police department tweeted.

Officials said that one victim was pronounced deceased at scene and three other victims were rushed to a local hospital and in stable condition.

“No suspect information at this time. There is a traffic collision at scene. We cannot confirm its relation to the incident at this time,” the department added, noting that the investigation is underway.

Police officers were searching for a suspect who fled in a dark-colored car, and might have been wearing a white shirt and dark shorts, CBS Los Angeles Television station reported. ■