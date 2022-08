At least nine miners are believed to be trapped underground after a coal mine caved in in Mexico’s northern Coahuila state, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday.

The collapse of the mine in the town of Sabinas caused a sinkhole to flood, presumably trapping the miners, Lopez Obrador tweeted.

“We hope to find them safe,” he added.

Rescuers have rushed to the site and the investigation is underway. ■