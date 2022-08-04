Bahrain launches monkeypox vaccination for priority groups

Bahrain announced on Thursday the launching of free monkeypox vaccination for priority groups.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry said it has secured a limited stock of doses and pre-registration is now open for frontline health workers and those at high risk of exposure.

No monkeypox case has so far been reported in Bahrain, yet the ministry said the vaccination is part of the strategy to “secure the needed medical and logistical resources to curb the spread of the disease.”

The ministry added it has put in place testing, isolation and treatment procedures based on the WHO recommendations and standards. Enditem.