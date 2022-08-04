Bulgaria intercepts 55 undocumented migrants in truck

Bulgaria has intercepted 55 undocumented migrants hidden in a truck, driven by a drugged driver, the country’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The migrants were found at around 3.30 a.m. local time on Wednesday when a police patrol stopped the truck for inspection on a road near the village of Karnare, 124 km east of Sofia, the statement said.

The 55 people, all men from Afghanistan, were loaded into the cargo area of the truck, the statement said, adding that 18 of them are minors.

“It was established that they were to be transported to Serbia,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old driver tested positive for cocaine, the statement said. In addition, the police found 0.4 grams of cocaine in the truck, it said.