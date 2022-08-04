Chinese observatory discovers two new near-Earth asteroids

Two new near-Earth asteroids have recently been discovered and confirmed, the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said Wednesday.

The asteroids, designated as 2022 OS1 and 2022 ON1, were first spotted by the observatory’s Near-Earth Object Telescope on July 23 and July 24, respectively. Their discovery was confirmed by the Minor Planet Center under the International Astronomical Union.

So far, the telescope has found 32 near-Earth asteroids. It is also the only major piece of equipment in China that has joined the International Asteroid Warning Network for data sharing.

The two newly-discovered asteroids belong to the Amor group of asteroids, and are estimated to be 230 meters and 45 meters in diameter, said the observatory. ■