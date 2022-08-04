Iranian team to leave for Vienna for nuke talks in hours: spokesman

The Iranian negotiating team will leave for Vienna soon for talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said here Wednesday.

“Within the framework of the policy of lifting cruel sanctions against our country, the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, the chief negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will leave for Vienna in a few hours,” Kanaani was quoted as saying by the ministry’s website.

In this round of talks, which will be held with the coordination of the European Union, the viewpoints and ideas of the parties, including those of Iran, will be discussed, he added.

The spokesman emphasized the determination of Iran to reach a stable agreement that guarantees the rights and interests of the Iranian people and expressed hope that the opposite parties will also prepare the situation for effective progress by taking necessary decisions and focusing seriously on solving the remaining issues.

The European Union foreign policy chief and coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission Josep Borrell recently offered a proposal to the negotiating parties, seeking to break the impasse in Vienna talks.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on reviving the JCPOA began in April 2021 in the Austrian capital but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

After a three-month pause, the talks resumed in late June in Qatar’s capital Doha but failed to settle the differences. ■