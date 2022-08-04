Three militants killed as army repels Boko Haram attack in Cameroon

At least three militants of the Boko Haram group were killed early Thursday after they attempted to attack a military outpost in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.

The attack took place in Nguetchewe locality of the region.

The heavily armed militants ambushed and attacked troops and after several hours, troops repelled them killing three on the spot, an army officer in the region who asked not to be named told Xinhua.

The military was pursuing the rest of the assailants, the officer said.

Boko Haram has killed over 2,000 people since it launched offensives in the region in 2004, according to security reports and local NGOs. ■