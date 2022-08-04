Two French climbers found dead in Alps mountains

A 25-year-old male and a 27-year-old female amateur climbers were found dead in the Alps mountains in eastern France, French daily news channel BFMTV reported on Thursday.

According to BFMTV, the two alpinists were found dead on late Wednesday and had been reported missing since Tuesday when they left early in the morning for their climbing.

A total of four rescuers with a doctor searched for the alpinists in a helicopter and found them at the bottom of an ice mountain crevasse.

The cause of the accident is a fall between 100 and 150 meters and the two alpinists climbed without supervision, local authorities said, cited by BFMTV.

A week earlier, a married couple from the Czech Republic were found dead after missing for a few days in the same Ecrins mountains and were also found at the bottom of an ice mountain crevasse. ■